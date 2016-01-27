NEW YORK Jan 27 The U.S. interest rate that the
Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent on Tuesday, its
highest level in over seven years, for a third straight day,
according to Fed data released on Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded
in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.56 percent for a second
consecutive day ahead of the release of the latest policy
statement from the Federal Reserve at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT).
Analysts widely forecast the Federal Open Market Committee,
the central bank's policy setting group, to leave its target
range on the fed funds rate at 0.25-0.50 percent after raising
it from zero to 0.25 percent in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)