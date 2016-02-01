NEW YORK Feb 1 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets declined to 0.29 percent on Friday, the lowest in a month and from 0.38 percent on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, on Friday traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on Friday, compared with 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)