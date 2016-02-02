NEW YORK Feb 2 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose on Monday to 0.38 percent from an one-month low of 0.29 percent on Friday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, on Friday traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent on Monday, compared with 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)