Sterling bounces back from 3-week low, inflation data eyed
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
NEW YORK Feb 22 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a second day on Friday, according to Fed data released on Monday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent on Friday, compared with a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------