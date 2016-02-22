NEW YORK Feb 22 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a second day on Friday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent on Friday, compared with a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)