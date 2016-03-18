NEW YORK, March 18 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy
remained at 0.37 percent for a third day on Thursday, according
to Fed data released on Friday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded
in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.50 percent with $63 billion in
this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35
percent to 0.50 percent with $63 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at
0.37 percent for a 13th day on Thursday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent
to 0.42 percent on Thursday, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.42
percent on Wednesday.
The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $306
billion worth of loans, compared with $299 billion on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)