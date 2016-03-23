BRIEF-Oxley Holdings announces pricing of notes due 2021
* 2021 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent. Per annum and will mature on 21 april 2021.
NEW YORK, March 23 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a sixth day on Tuesday, according to Fed data released on Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.55 percent with $66 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Monday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.56 percent with $61 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 16th day on Tuesday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent on Tuesday, compared with 0.15 percent to 0.43 percent on Monday.
The New York Fed said Tuesday's rate was based on $310 billion worth of loans, compared with $305 billion on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
SINGAPORE, April 13 Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank 1.9 percent in the first quarter from the previous three months on an annualised basis, weighed by contractions in manufacturing and services, preliminary data showed on Thursday.