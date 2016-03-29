NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy
remained at 0.37 percent for a 10th day on Monday, according to
Fed data released on Tuesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded
in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.56 percent with $66 billion in
this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Friday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.30
percent to 0.56 percent with $68 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at
0.37 percent for a 20th day on Monday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent
to 0.44 percent on Monday, compared with Friday's range of 0.01
percent to 0.55 percent.
The New York Fed said Monday's rate was based on $297 billion
worth of loans, compared with $96 billion on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)