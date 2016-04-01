NEW YORK, April 1 The interest rate banks charge each other to borrow fell on Thursday to its lowest level since the end of December as the loan demand fell on the last day of the first quarter, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The U.S. rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy fell 0.25 percent, the lowest since 0.20 percent on Dec. 31, 2015.

On Wednesday, the average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.37 percent.

The fed funds rate on Thursday traded in a range of 0.20 percent to 0.56 percent with $50 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 to 0.56 percent with $73 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate fell to 0.25 percent on Thursday, down from 0.37 percent on Wednesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

Thursday's figure was the lowest since its debut on March 2.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent to 0.55 percent on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's range of 0.25 percent to 0.48 percent.

The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $181 billion worth of loans, compared with $301 billion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)