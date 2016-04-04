NEW YORK, April 4 The interest rate banks charge
each other to borrow rose on Friday as loan demand rebounded at
the start of the second quarter after hitting its lowest level
since the end of December, according to Fed data released on
Monday.
The U.S. rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct
its monetary policy climbed to 0.37 percent on Friday.
On Thursday, the average, or effective, fed funds rate
was 0.25 percent, which was the lowest since 0.20
percent on Dec. 31, 2015.
The fed funds rate on Friday traded in a range of 0.34
percent to 0.55 percent with $72 billion in this type of
interbank loan changing hands.
On Thursday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.20 to
0.56 percent with $50 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate returned to
0.37 percent on Friday, up from 0.25 percent on Thursday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
Thursday's figure was the lowest since its debut on March 2.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent
to 0.44 percent on Friday, compared with Thursday's range of
0.15 percent to 0.55 percent.
The New York Fed said Friday's rate was based on $292 billion
worth of loans, compared with $181 billion on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)