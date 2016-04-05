NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a second day on Monday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.55 percent with $74 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Friday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.55 percent with $72 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was unchanged from Friday at 0.37 percent.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.43 percent on Monday, compared with Friday's range of 0.25 percent to 0.44 percent.

The New York Fed said Monday's rate was based on $294 billion worth of loans, compared with $292 billion on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)