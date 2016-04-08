NEW YORK, April 8 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy
remained at 0.37 percent for a fifth day on Thursday, Fed data
showed on Friday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded
in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.53 percent with $79 billion in
this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35
percent to 0.55 percent with $76 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.37
percent for a fifth day on Thursday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.29 percent
to 0.44 percent, compared with Wednesday's range of 0.25 percent
to 0.44 percent.
The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $294
billion worth of loans, compared with $292 billion on Wednesday.
