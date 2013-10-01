(Adds analyst comment)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. President Barack Obama's
pick to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission stepped
aside on Tuesday, saying the nomination was unlikely to pass the
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
There was no immediate word on who would be tapped to lead
the commission, which regulates elements of the U.S. natural
gas, electricity, oil and hydropower industries, including the
reliability of the electricity grid.
"I am withdrawing so that the President can move forward
with another nominee, allowing the FERC to continue its
important work with a full complement of commissioners," FERC
nominee Ron Binz said in a statement.
Binz, who served as chairman of the Colorado Public
Utilities Commission from 2007 to 2011, had been criticized by
some conservative and free-market groups because he favored
renewable energy sources like wind over coal and natural gas.
Binz's nomination was widely seen as being in trouble, given
opposition from all 10 Republicans and at least one Democrat,
West Virginia's Joe Manchin, on the 22-member Senate Energy and
Natural Resources Committee.
At Binz's Senate confirmation hearing in September, Manchin
described Obama administration policies as hostile to the coal
industry and "beating the living daylights out of little West
Virginia."
Kentucky's Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader,
had promised to "work to defeat" Binz.
Cheryl LaFleur, one of the five current FERC commissioners,
will likely lead the agency on an acting basis at least, said
energy policy analyst Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners,
LLC. LaFleur, who as nominated by Obama to serve as a member of
the panel in 2010, is seen as more moderate on renewable energy
than Binz.
Bill Bissett of the Kentucky Coal Association said Obama had
failed in an attempt to put an "anti-coal ideologue" in charge
of FERC. McConnell termed Binz's withdrawal "a victory for job
creation and for Kentucky families."
Binz said he planned to resume his consulting practice in
Colorado, focusing on regulatory reform and ways to advance
clean energy.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)