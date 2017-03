Police stand outside the looted Bowen Beauty Supply at the site of last year's riots on the one year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

FERGUSON, Mo. Gunfire was heard around the corner from where an unarmed black teenager was shot dead by a white officer one year ago in Ferguson, Missouri, a Reuters witness said.

A day of peaceful rallies and prayer in Ferguson on Sunday gave way to a tense standoff between police in riot gear and protesters blocking traffic when shots were heard.

(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Ferguson; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Paul Tait)