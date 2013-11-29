NEW YORK Nov 29 A commuter ferry crossing the Hudson River crashed into a pier in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Friday, causing bumps and bruises to seven of the 24 people on board, police said.

The cause was under investigation, a New York Police Department spokesman said.

The NY Waterway ferry was arriving in Jersey City after crossing the river from lower Manhattan, near the World Trade Center in late afternoon on Friday.

Representatives of NY Waterway could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; editing by Gunna Dickson)