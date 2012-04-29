By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS, April 29
NEW ORLEANS, April 29 Nicole Toms practically
gushed as she emerged into the sunlight from a massive tent
where a gospel choir had brought the crowd to its feet.
"Oh my God, I love everything about this," she said. "The
incredible variety of music, the layout of the stages and the
food - it's the best."
Toms, of Mountain View, California, was describing her fifth
visit to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, a
blockbuster event that draws hundreds of thousands of people
during two weekends each spring and will continue through May 6.
Festival co-founder Quint Davis would say Toms wasn't merely
describing an event, but homing in on New Orleans' heritage.
"This festival is a an indigenous part of our culture," he told
Reuters.
Now in its 43rd year, the quintessential New Orleans event
better known as Jazz Fest broke new ground when it was launched
in 1970 by Davis, an ethnomusicologist then just finishing
college, and jazz impresario and Newport Jazz Festival founder
George Wein.
At the time, events that presented a variety of music groups
on multiple stages at an outdoor location were rare. Their goal
was to create such an event that reflected New Orleans, whose
music, food and laid-back lifestyle were distinct because they
derived from an unusual mix of French, Spanish, African, Native
American and other influences.
Wein, the founder of Festival Productions Inc, and Davis,
now chief executive of the company, concocted a festival that
showcased local jazz, blues, R&B, African, Cajun and zydeco
bands. And they surrounded the music with food booths that
served up shrimp étouffée, boiled crawfish, oyster po-boys and
Creole gumbo.
"Initially, it was like the world's largest indigenous
back-yard barbecue," Davis said.
"Over time, the festival has become an authentic home to
some very rare and deep traditions that only exist in south
Louisiana," he said. "It's now like Mardi Gras - it's part of
the cultural fabric of New Orleans."
While the festival presented almost exclusively local talent
in the early years, Davis eventually began sprinkling in
big-name national acts, this year ranging from Bruce
Springsteen, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Cee Lo Green and the Foo
Fighters to Feist, Janelle Monáe and Yolanda Adams.
But the more than 500 acts that rotate across 12 stages are
predominantly from Louisiana, Davis said.
The seven-day event draws some 400,000 to the festival site
at the Fair Grounds horse-racing track, which turns into a sea
of colorful Hawaiian shirts and straw hats as fest-goers amble
from stage to stage. Among them, some of the most enthusiastic
visitors are the musicians.
"Everybody wants to play this festival," San Francisco
booking agent Mike Kappus said.
The owner of The Rosebud Agency, whose talent portfolio
includes such New Orleans artists and Jazz Fest regulars as Dr.
John, Trombone Shorty, Allen Toussaint, Jon Cleary and Dirty
Dozen Brass Band, Kappus also frequently books non-Louisiana
clients into the festival.
He said musicians see it as a prestigious event that offers
a big audience, but they also just like the festival's New
Orleans vibe.
"It has the feel of New Orleans and its food and culture,"
he said. "It's just unlike anything else, and for a lot of
people, it's their favorite festival in the world."
Jazz Fest has helped carry the New Orleans brand far and
wide, Kappus said. Major music events around the world routinely
include Louisiana bands in their lineups, and younger musicians
are finding the kind of fame that once accrued only to
long-established groups such as the Neville Brothers.
"Five years ago, Trombone Shorty had barely played outside
of New Orleans, and recently, he's played on five continents in
two months," Kappus said.
Along with showcasing the city's musical and culinary
assets, Jazz Fest also shines a light on its visual artists and
artisans, many of whom reflect New Orleans' diverse cultural
roots.
In a large heritage exhibit area, mixed-media artist and New
Orleans native Epaul Julien on Friday showed off elegant, framed
montages of his photographs and drawings. He said his work "is
all about New Orleans," but it also flows from his Haitian and
Senegalese heritage.
"My great-great grandfather came here after fleeing the
Haitian Revolution in 1802," he said.
Like local musicians and food vendors, Julien's art also is
finding a wider audience. Next month he will show his work at an
exhibit in Milan, Italy.
Displays by such local artists deepen the cultural
experience of a visit to Jazz Fest, but many would probably
still say the biggest draw is fun.
"I have a friend who's been coming to this festival for 20
years, and he used to tell me I was an idiot for not coming,"
New Yorker Steven Rolnik said Friday as he finished off a plate
of Cajun boudin. "Well, this is my second time at the festival,
and you know what? My friend was right."
(Editing By Dan Burns and Eric Walsh)