* Music, food festival attracting larger crowds
* Stages filled with indigenous music
* Downtown hotels about 95 percent booked
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, April 14 In another city, 10 a.m.
might seem early for a celebration, but this is Bourbon Street
in New Orleans and a brass band is ambling down the street
blaring a jazzy tune.
French Quarter resident Lisa Linscott said she didn't have
to think twice about coming out for the Friday parade that is
part of the annual French Quarter Festival. "It woke me up," she
said with a laugh.
Linscott also came because the procession kicks off the
second day of her favorite event: an eruption of indigenous
music and food that continues through Sunday in one of the
country's most historic neighborhoods.
In a city synonymous with partying, festivals range from
weekend celebrations of local foods - the Creole Tomato Festival
or the Po-Boy Festival, for instance - to blockbuster events
such as the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival or, the
biggest of them all, Mardi Gras.
During its 29 years of existence, the annual French Quarter
Festival - which began Thursday - has carved a role somewhere in
between. As it has grown into a four-day event that draws an
estimated 500,000 people, the festival has not only maintained
its focus on homegrown music, but has also retained one of its
most attractive features - it is free.
Karen King and her daughter Courtney traveled from Perth,
Australia, to see New Orleans and attend the event.
Courtney King said music festivals she has attended in
Australia are not as large or as long as this one. "They might
be two days long, if you're lucky, and they're not free," she
said.
The roughly 100 square blocks of the Quarter mark the area
along the Mississippi River where New Orleans was founded by the
French almost 300 years ago. During one weekend each April, the
narrow streets, lined with wooden-shuttered buildings and lacey
iron balconies, become the backdrop for an increasingly large
musical celebration.
From late morning until 9 p.m. each day, nearly two dozen
music stages scattered from Bourbon Street to the riverfront
promenade known as Woldenberg Riverfront Park offer Louisiana
music, ranging from jazz, blues, Dixieland and R&B to Cajun,
zydeco and swing.
Among the stages are tents where the city's finest
restaurants offer sampler menus - a plate of Oysters Bonne Femme
from Antoine's, for instance, or goat cheese-and-crawfish crepes
from Muriel's Restaurant. Cold drinks run the gamut from
lemonade to daiquiris and the locally famous rum drinks called
"hurricanes."
But music is the centerpiece of the French Quarter Festival,
and this year's lineup includes Cyril Neville, "Trombone Shorty"
Andrews, Walter "Wolfman" Washington, Irvin Mayfield, Deacon
John, George Porter Jr. and 2012 Grammy winner Rebirth Brass
Band, along with dozens of other popular home-grown groups.
Festival organizers are committed to keeping the music local
and free, said Marci Schramm, the executive director of the
nonprofit French Quarter Festival.
Schramm said finding enough performers to fill the stages is
not a problem in talent-rich New Orleans, but offering the music
at no cost to the public is a challenge. The nonprofit
organization spends considerable time lining up sponsors who
kick in as much as $20,000 to keep the music playing.
"It's not easy, but our sponsorships are growing," Schramm
said.
So is the traffic coming from out of town.
As of Wednesday, the 26,000 hotel rooms in the downtown New
Orleans area were 95 percent booked, according to the Greater
New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association spokeswoman Mavis
Early, who said the figure would likely rise.
Perched on the back of an iron bench where they soaked in
the sun while enjoying a cool breeze, first-time New Orleans
visitors Deb and Alan Anderson of Heber City, Utah, seemed
entranced as they swayed to the bluesy tunes coming from a stage
along the riverfront.
Deb Anderson ticked off the items on their local to-do list:
a muffuletta at Central Grocery, a river tour on the Steamboat
Natchez, a swamp tour, a gumbo-cooking class and a walking tour.
But first, the festival, she said. "The French Quarter
Festival is just fantastic - and it's free."
