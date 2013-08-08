WASHINGTON Aug 8 Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac may be barred from buying home loans in
cities that are threatening to use "eminent domain" legal powers
to seize mortgages, their regulator said on Thursday.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees the
firms, recently said it is discussing legal action against the
city of Richmond, California, to try to prevent the city from
using eminent domain to seize mortgages of residents who owe
more than their properties are worth in a bid to keep them in
their homes.
On Wednesday, an investor group filed a federal lawsuit
against the northern California city in a bid to stop the plan.
The lawsuit was filed in a northern California court by
mortgage bond trustees Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank on behalf
of an investor group that includes Pacific Investment Management
Co, or PIMCO, BlackRock Inc and DoubleLine Capital LP.
The use of eminent domain powers to restructure distressed
mortgages has been debated by communities for more than a year
and has been controversial with Wall Street banks and bond
investors from the start.
Alfred Pollard, FHFA's general counsel, said in a memorandum
posted on the agency's website on Thursday that the uncertainty
surrounding the use of eminent domain raises several issues,
including its possible impact on the mortgage market and
potential losses that Fannie Mae and Freddie Ma could incur.
"There is a rational basis to conclude that the use of
eminent domain by localities to restructure loans for borrowers
that are "underwater" on their mortgages presents a clear threat
to the safe and sound operations of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and
the Federal Home Loan Banks as provided in federal law," Pollard
wrote.
The FHFA is weighing its legal options in any municipalities
that approve loan restructuring programs. The agency is also
considering preventing Fannie and Freddie from purchasing loans
in those communities using eminent domain as a strategy for
restructuring distressed mortgages.
Both Fannie and Freddie, operating under federal
conservatorship since they were taken over by the government in
2008 during the financial crisis, are some of the biggest buyers
of private home-loan bonds. If eminent domain plans went
forward, they would risk losses on bond investments.
Eminent domain is a well-tested power by local government to
get a court order to take over a property it deems either
blighted or needed for the public good. Historically cities have
used the power to force the sale of properties if they obstruct
the construction of a project deemed beneficial to the wider
community, such as a road or bridge.