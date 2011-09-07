* Says transactions in question now worth $66 mln

* Notes it sold WMC subprime business in 2007

BOSTON, Sept 7 General Electric Co (GE.N) said it would "vigorously contest" a lawsuit by a U.S. regulator, which said the conglomerate's former WMC unit made inaccurate statements about the sale of two residential mortgage-backed securities.

GE was one of 17 large banks and financial institutions sued on Friday by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, over losses on $200 billion of subprime bonds.

Fairfield, Connecticut-based GE said in a statement on Wednesday that the two transactions federal regulators are questioning amounted to $549 million and that $66 million in principal remain on them.

GE sold the WMC subprime mortgage lending business in 2007.

Other big financial institutions targeted in the suit include JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), including its Countrywide and Merrill Lynch arms. [ID:nN1E7811MD].