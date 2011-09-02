* Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac regulator sues
* Banks said to mislead over $200 bln securities
* Litigation may hamper settlement with states
(Adds lawsuit details, bank comments, Wells Fargo)
By Margaret Chadbourn and Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 2 A U.S. regulator
sued 17 large banks and financial institutions on Friday over
losses on about $200 billion of subprime bonds, which may
hamper a broader government settlement of the mortgage mess
left over from the housing crisis.
The lawsuits by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which
oversees Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB,
surprised investors, dragging down bank shares and could add
billions of dollars of legal costs at perhaps the worst
possible time for the industry.
Friday's lawsuits reflects how different parties, including
investors, banks and different government groups are fighting
over who should bear losses from a housing crisis that in 2008
drove the economy into its worst recession in decades.
The FHFA accused Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and its
Countrywide and Merrill Lynch units, Barclays Plc (BARC.L),
Citigroup Inc (C.N), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan
Chase & Co (JPM.N), Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L)
and others of misrepresenting the checks they had done on
mortgages before bundling them into securities. For a FACTBOX
on the banks sued, please double click here: [ID:nN1E7811MD]
According to the lawsuits, the securities should have never
been sold because the underlying mortgages did not meet
investors' criteria. As more borrowers fell behind or went into
foreclosure, the securities' value fell, causing losses.
Nearly all the banks that were sued declined to comment or
were not immediately available for comment. Others called the
charges unfounded.
"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are the epitome of a
sophisticated investor, having issued trillions of dollars of
mortgage-backed securities and purchased hundreds of billions
of dollars more," said Mayura Hooper, a spokeswoman for
defendant Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), in a statement.
A Bank of America spokesman said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
are trying to shift responsibility to banks after earlier
blaming losses on other factors. A spokesman for Ally Financial
Inc, once known as GMAC, called the FHFA claims "meritless."
Bank of America faces three FHFA lawsuits, covering losses
on more than $57 billion of securities. JPMorgan faces claims
related to $33 billion of securities and Royal Bank of Scotland
was sued over $30.4 billion of securities.
Several large banks are also negotiating with all 50 U.S.
state attorneys general on a comprehensive settlement to
address mortgage abuses and limit future mortgage litigation.
"This new litigation could disrupt the AG settlement," said
Anthony Sanders, finance professor at George Mason University
and a former mortgage bond strategist.
Banks might resist settling if they knew litigation from
other regulators could deplete capital, he said.
Before the FHFA lawsuits had even hit a court docket,
financial experts offered blunt expectations for the outcome.
"The lawsuits will be settled," said Sean Egan, managing
director of Egan-Jones Ratings Co, an independent credit
ratings firm. "The end result will be a further outflow of cash
from the banks, and more importantly an additional black eye."
A TWIST
FHFA director Edward DeMarco is looking to minimize future
losses for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are owned by the
government after being seized on Sept. 7, 2008.
The FHFA filed the suits before a three-year statute of
limitations expired. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are pillars of
U.S. mortgage finance.
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the largest U.S. bank not sued by
the FHFA, entered a "tolling" agreement waiving its right to
claim the FHFA waited too long to sue, a person with knowledge
of the matter said. The bank said Wells Fargo might have done
this to give it time negotiate its own settlement, the person
added.
FHFA spokeswoman Corinne Russell and Wells Fargo
spokeswoman Mary Eshet declined to comment.
The KBW Bank Index .BKX closed down 4.5 percent on
Friday, nearly doubling the losses of the broader market. Bank
of America led the index lower, dropping 8.3 percent.
Bank shares also came under pressure from signs the Federal
Reserve could start selling short-term debt on its books and
buy long-dated bonds to push longer-term yields lower.
Such a move, known as "operation twist," would hurt banks
whose profit margin is tied to the short-term rates at which
they fund and the longer-term rates at which they invest.
Major banks already face potential payouts of tens of
billions of dollars to settle regulatory charges of abusive
mortgage lending and foreclosure practices, and other investor
lawsuits over mortgage debt losses.
Such payouts would reduce earnings and weaken capital
levels, perhaps harming the ability of banks to lend money and
provide much-needed life to a stalled housing market and
weakened economy.
Whether to take action for mortgage bond problems had been
under discussion since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were placed
in conservatorship, a person familiar with the matter said.
While the ultimate amount FHFA will seek is still unclear,
that person said it could top the $20 billion settlement being
discussed by the banks and the state attorneys general.
Arthur Wilmarth, a George Washington University law
professor, said the banks might argue Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac knew how risky the securities they bought were.
If the companies had reason to know mortgages were
"essentially being given to anyone with a pulse, then banks
could argue they were at least partially at fault," he said.
A BLIZZARD
The blizzard of litigation against banks is hurting share
prices because investors are unable to estimate the ultimate
scope of a given bank's legal liabilities.
Bank of America, for example, had intended its proposed
$8.5 billion settlement in June with investors in Countrywide
mortgage securities to resolve most litigation tied to its
disastrous 2008 takeover of that home loan provider.
But many parties are objecting, and that settlement did not
stop insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) from
suing the bank for $10 billion over its own alleged losses.
Nor did it stop Nevada's attorney general from threatening
to withdraw from an $8.4 billion nationwide settlement with the
bank. The AG now wants to sue the bank, accusing it of reneging
on promises to modify mortgages.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department in May sued Deutsche
Bank, accusing it of misleading a U.S. housing agency into
believing loans it made qualified for federal insurance.
The FHFA's lawsuits follow an initial lawsuit in July
against UBS AG UBSN.VX seeking to recover $900 million of
losses incurred on $4.5 billion of debt. [ID:nN1E76Q0Z7]
One legislator praised the expected FHFA lawsuits.
Brad Miller, a Democratic congressman from North Carolina,
said: "Not pursuing those claims would be an indirect subsidy
for an industry that has gotten too many subsidies already."
Since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were seized, taxpayers
have spent more than $140 billion to keep them afloat.
