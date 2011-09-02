Sept 2 The U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency sued 17 financial institutions on Friday, for allegedly misrepresenting material information when selling mortgage-backed securities.

Below is a summary of banks that were sued, and the dollar value of securities that the FHFA is suing over:

BANK DOLLAR VALUE OF SECURITIES

($ BLNS)

Ally Financial $6

Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N )

Bank of America $6

Countrywide (unit of Bank of America) $26.6

Merrill Lynch (unit of Bank of America) $24.853

Barclays Plc ( BARC.L ) $4.9

Citigroup Inc ( C.N ) $3.5

Credit Suisse CSGN.VX* $14.1

Deutsche Bank AG ( DBKGn.DE ) $14.2

First Horizon National Corp ( FHN.N ) $0.883

General Electric Co ( GE.N ) $0.549

Goldman Sachs Group Inc ( GS.N ) $11.1

HSBC ( HSBA.L )* $6.2

JPMorgan Chase & Co ( JPM.N ) $33

Morgan Stanley ( MS.N ) $10.58

Nomura Holdings Inc ( 8604.T )* $2

Royal Bank of Scotland ( RBS.L ) $30.4

Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ) $1.3

TOTAL: $196.165 *Some lawsuits targeted subsidiaries and not the parent company Source: court documents (Compiled by Ben Berkowitz, Clare Baldwin, Dan Wilchins and Jonathan Stempel)