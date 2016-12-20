WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration is launching an investigation into
about 1 million newer Fiat Chrysler Ram pickup trucks and SUVs
after receiving complaints the vehicles rolled away after being
parked, it said on Tuesday.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it is cooperating
with the government investigation that covers the 2013-2016
model year Ram 1500 pickup truck and 2014-2016 Dodge Durango
SUV. The government said it has reports of 25 crashes from
owners alleging vehicle roll-away and 9 injuries and urged
drivers to set the parking brake before exiting the vehicles.
The vehicles under investigation have an electronic rotary
control for driver gear selections that is different to the
shifter that Fiat Chrysler recalled earlier this year for roll
away issues.
In April, Fiat Chrysler recalled more than 1.1 million cars
and SUVs worldwide because the vehicles may roll away after
drivers exit.
