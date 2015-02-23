(Updates with details from the speech, statistics on IRA
rollovers, reaction from Congress)
By Jeff Mason and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Feb 23 U.S. brokers and financial
advisers would face new constraints under a plan President
Barack Obama put forward on Monday to reduce conflicts of
interest and "hidden fees" that cost Americans billions of
dollars in retirement savings every year.
In proposing the rules, Obama said he sought to protect
Americans from being steered into costly retirement investments
that produced high commissions for brokers but low returns for
investors preparing for retirement.
Democrats and Republicans are trying to position themselves
as champions of the middle class in the run-up to the November
2016 presidential election. Retired seniors are an important
voting bloc.
The proposed rules, which the Department of Labor is
expected to submit formally in the coming months, will inject
political pressure into an already intense debate over brokers'
obligations.
They would have an impact on thousands of brokerages, from
large players such as Fidelity, Wells Fargo, Charles
Schwab and Raymond James, to smaller,
independent shops.
Brokers would be held to a higher "fiduciary standard,"
requiring them to put their clients' financial interests ahead
of their own.
The White House said the proposals target fees and payments
that on average lead to a full percentage point lower annual
return on retirement savings at a cost to Americans of $17
billion a year.
In particular, Obama called for new rules preventing
retirement brokers from steering clients' savings into funds
with higher fees and lower returns, or advising clients to roll
their funds over into higher-cost plans.
Speaking at an event hosted by the AARP Inc, formerly known
as the American Association of Retired Persons, Obama said,
"It's a very simple principle: You want to give financial
advice, you've got to put your client's interests first. You
can't have a conflict of interest."
The proposal is opposed by many Republicans, financial firms
and some of Obama's fellow Democrats who fear the plan will
limit retirement products available to investors and curb
brokers' compensation.
Wall Street groups have lobbied for years against efforts by
the Labor Department to adopt a new fiduciary rule, forcing the
department in 2011 to scrap its first draft of the plan.
Secretary of Labor Tom Perez said on Sunday in a call with
reporters that the new proposal would incorporate feedback from
the previous failed attempt.
"We expect that the proposed rule will not ban commissions
or any common compensation practices, and it will allow
financial advisers to continue providing general education on
retirement savings," he said, citing some of the differences
with the previous proposal.
The industry is predicting rapid growth in retirement
accounts. Boston-based Cerulli Associates said that in 2013,
U.S. investors rolled over an estimated $352.9 billion into IRAs
from employer-sponsored retirement plans. New rollovers from
such plans will balloon to an estimated $546.1 billion in 2019,
Cerulli said. IRAs are individual retirement accounts.
MIDDLE-CLASS ISSUES
Reform advocates welcomed the announcement.
"The president's involvement ... on this issue from our
perspective is a very positive sign," said Shaun O'Brien, an
assistant policy director for health and retirement with the
AFL-CIO, a federation of labor groups.
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a consumer advocate
who some Democrats hope will challenge Hillary Clinton for the
party's presidential nomination, joined Obama at the event.
The speech prompted swift reaction from Capitol Hill.
Missouri Republican Representative Ann Wagner, the sponsor
of past legislation to delay the Labor Department's efforts,
pledged to put forth new legislation later this week to
"preserve options for Americans to obtain financial advice."
In 2013, Wagner's prior bill generated some bipartisan
support and passed in the House by a vote of 254-166.
Some Democrats who supported that bill have since shifted.
Representative John Delaney of Maryland, who attended the event
with Obama, told Reuters in a statement on Monday that since the
bill passed, "reams of additional data have been released"
showing the need for new rules.
DIFFERENT STANDARDS
In their pushback against the Labor Department's efforts,
Wall Street groups have also cited a lack of coordination with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
oversee largely the same pool of brokers as Labor, but they have
different legal regimes.
The SEC for years has considered adopting its own uniform
fiduciary rule for retail brokers and advisers, but remains
divided.
Under current SEC rules, advisers are held to a higher
"fiduciary" standard while brokers are held to a lower
"suitability" standard, meaning they must sell "suitable"
products even if they are not the most cost-effective.
Ken Bentsen, president of the Securities Industry and
Financial Markets Association, said the SEC is the appropriate
entity to consider any new rules, and called the White House's
research supporting reforms inadequate.
Bentsen said Obama's announcement "juts a lot of politics
into what is a very serious matter."
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Sarah N. Lynch; Additional
reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Karey Van
Hall and Howard Goller)