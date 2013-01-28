(Recasts with U.S. comments)
ROME Jan 28 A U.S. F-16 fighter jet may have
crashed on Monday during a training exercise over the Adriatic
Sea and the U.S. Air Force said the status of its Italy-based
pilot was unknown.
Search efforts, aided by Italy's Coast Guard, were under way
and the Air Force declined to offer many details.
It said only that it "lost contact" with the F-16 at about 8
p.m. local (2100 GMT) - language often used to describe a
possible crash, although Air Force officials declined to
speculate about the incident.
"The aircraft was performing a training mission over the
Adriatic Sea with one person on board. The pilot's condition is
unknown at this time," the Air Force said in a statement.
Italy's Coast Guard confirmed it was helping in the
search-and-rescue effort.
A spokeswoman at Aviano Air Base in northern Italy said more
information would released as it became available.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Rome and Phil Stewart in
Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)