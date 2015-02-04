By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 The top U.S. auditing industry
watchdog pledged Wednesday to launch a review into its internal
process for how it sets new audit standards for the sector,
after federal regulators complained the process is painfully
slow.
Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Chairman Jim Doty,
in a hearing before U.S. securities regulators, said that the
review will help the PCAOB "advance standard-setting initiatives
more efficiently."
The PCAOB was created by Congress in 2002 to inspect, police
and write rules for the auditing industry - in an effort to
better oversee the sector in the wake of the Enron and Worldcom
accounting scandals.
Doty's pledge comes after James Schnurr, the new chief
accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission, criticized
the PCAOB in a speech late last year for the pace and
prioritization of its policy-making agenda.
In that speech, Schnurr created some waves when he said
some of the most important quality control audit projects "have
been moving too slowly."
Some critics have questioned why the board has only
completed about 18 core audit standards and others have lingered
on the agenda for years.
Moreover, the industry has been upset with a number of items
Doty pushed in his tenure that were geared toward improving
transparency and reducing conflicts of interest.
One such measure, which called for considering whether audit
firms should rotate clients periodically to bolster auditor
independence, was scrapped after a backlash on Capitol Hill.
Another, which would require audit firms to disclose the
names of partners who work on audits, is still active.
SEC Republican Commissioner Dan Gallagher on Wednesday was
critical of the amount of time the PCAOB spent on disclosure
projects, saying its time would be better spent on core audit
rules such as standards on fair values.
The board's priorities, he said, need to be "re-examined."
Doty told Gallagher he believes the PCAOB is striking the
proper balance between disclosure and performance audit
rule-writing.
He also said the PCAOB will soon seek comments on a
potential compromise for the rule requiring firms to disclose
the name of the audit partner.
It would allow companies to choose whether they wish to
disclose the information in the audit report filed with the
company's financial statements, or in a new type of form that
would be filed with the PCAOB.
This approach aims to address the industry's concerns that
disclosing the name in company filings could increase legal
liability.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Andrew Hay)