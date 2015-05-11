WASHINGTON May 11 A key U.S. House of Representatives committee has issued subpoenas to the New York Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Department of Justice for documents related to the debt ceiling and prosecutions of large banks.

The House Financial Services Committee said it is demanding documents from the Treasury and the Justice departments concerning the prosecutions of big banks. It is also seeking documents from the Treasury and New York Fed pertaining to debt ceiling contingency plans. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)