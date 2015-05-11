By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 11 A key U.S. House of
Representatives committee has issued subpoenas to the New York
Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Department
of Justice for documents related to the debt ceiling and
prosecutions of large banks.
The House Financial Services Committee said it is demanding
documents from the Treasury and the Justice departments
concerning the prosecutions of big banks. It is also seeking
documents from the Treasury and New York Fed pertaining to debt
ceiling contingency plans.
