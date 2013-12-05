By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The United States urged Europe
and Asia to match its efforts to make the financial industry
safer, saying on Thursday it likely had done enough to ensure
taxpayers will not have to bail out banks again in future
crises.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew vowed to keep any new free trade
deal from weakening U.S. financial regulations, saying other
nations had been moving "far more slowly" than America in the
area of derivatives reform.
Washington is currently discussing potential trade deals
with the European Union and with a group of countries in the
Asia-Pacific region, and talks with EU officials are expected to
resume in the Dec. 16 week in the U.S. capital.
"We will not allow these agreements to serve as an
opportunity to water down domestic financial regulatory
standards," Lew said in a wide-ranging speech on U.S. efforts to
tighten rules for Wall Street.
A raft of measures taken after the financial crisis had made
a repeat of the costly 2008 bank bail-out unlikely, Lew said,
though it was impossible to tell whether enough had been done.
"If, in the future, we need to take further action, we will
not hesitate," he said.
Some left-wing U.S. politicians have submitted proposals to
cut the size of big Wall Street banks, arguing that the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act does not solve the issue of
banks that are "too big to fail."
Pieces of the Dodd-Frank act, which aims to prevent a repeat
of the 2007-09 financial crisis, are still being implemented.
U.S. regulators plan to finalize a rule this month that will
limit Wall Street firms when they make trades with their own
money.
Lew said he supported the draft of this rule, which
regulators will begin voting on next week, saying it would
prohibit risky trading bets like the so-called "London Whale"
debacle in which employees at JPMorgan Chase & Co's London
offices lost $6.2 billion in derivative trades. Lew said the
rule, known as the Volcker Rule after former Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker, would keep firms from masking their trade
hedges that reduce their risks.
One challenge in the negotiations has been the differences
in financial regulations between Washington and Brussels. The EU
wants financial regulation to be a central part of an agreement
whereas Washington is resisting, worried this will bog down the
already complex talks.
European officials have specifically said the Volcker Rule
should be part of the trade talks, for which they held a second
round last month. EU regulations on proprietary trading are not
as strict as the U.S. regulation is expected to be.
EU negotiators, however, have backers in the powerful U.S.
financial services lobby when it comes to including Wall Street
regulations in the trade talks.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
(SIFMA), which represents many Wall Street firms, said trade
talks that include financial services could make regulations
more efficient across national borders.
"There is no evidence that the Europeans are watering down
their new regulatory scope," SIFMA said in a statement.
Lew said he expected other countries to follow America in
efforts to make the financial system safer and avoid future
crises. He said U.S. reforms mean financial firms in the United
States can now be broken up quickly if they pose a risk to the
broader financial system.
"We will press other jurisdictions to match our robust
standards - including in Europe and across Asia," he said.
Lew also said that short-term borrowing by banks remained a
potential risk for the financial system, because these markets
can be fickle in times of crisis. The Federal Reserve is working
on proposals to make them safer.