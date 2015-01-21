Jan 21 The U.S. risk council said Wednesday it
will reform its process for designating firms as systemically
risky, in an effort to make it more transparent and help give
companies more advance notice about where they stand.
Staffers for the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council
laid out a series of reforms being considered at a public
meeting.
"The intent of these proposed changes is to let companies
know as soon as possible where they stand," said Patrick
Pinschmidt, the FSOC's Deputy Assistant Secretary.
The reforms are being considered in the wake of criticism
from the financial industry, which has complained the FSOC is
too secretive about how it decides which firms to designate.
The FSOC said on Wednesday it will consider changes to give
firms more notice when they are being weighed for designation,
as well as measures to improve communications with the public
and the process for re-evaluating designations each year.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by
Sandra Maler)