WASHINGTON, March 5 A top Bank of Japan official on Monday warned U.S. regulators that the Volcker rule restricting trading by banks on their own account could affect the liquidity of sovereign debt markets.

If the Volcker rule does not exempt foreign debt from banks' trading restrictions, it could affect the liquidity of countries' debt markets, Kiyohiko Nishimura, the Bank of Japan's deputy governor said at the Institute of International Bankers conference in Washington.

U.S. regulators are under pressure to craft the Volcker rule so that it does not restrict trading in countries' foreign debt. (Reporting by Dave Clarke, Rachelle Younglai; Editing by James Dalgleish)