WASHINGTON, March 5 A top Bank of Japan
official on Monday warned U.S. regulators that the
Volcker rule restricting trading by banks on their own account
could affect the liquidity of sovereign debt markets.
If the Volcker rule does not exempt foreign debt from banks'
trading restrictions, it could affect the liquidity of
countries' debt markets, Kiyohiko Nishimura, the Bank of Japan's
deputy governor said at the Institute of International Bankers
conference in Washington.
U.S. regulators are under pressure to craft the Volcker rule
so that it does not restrict trading in countries' foreign debt.
