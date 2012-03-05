(Adds comment from central banker, U.S. Treasury)
WASHINGTON, March 5 The Volcker rule
crackdown on banks' trading activities could affect the
liquidity of sovereign debt markets, a top Bank of Japan
official warned U.S. regulators on Monday.
Liquidity could be hit if the Volcker rule does not exempt
foreign debt from banks' trading restrictions, Kiyohiko
Nishimura, the Bank of Japan's deputy governor said at the
Institute of International Bankers conference in Washington.
U.S. regulators are under pressure to craft the Volcker rule
so that it does not restrict trading in countries' foreign debt.
The Dodd-Frank law, enacted in response to the 2007-09 financial
crisis, provides an exemption for trades in U.S. debt but not
securities issued by other countries.
There has been some debate over how much legal authority
regulators have to extend the exemption for sovereign debt
beyond the United States.
Although Nishimura said he "fully agreed with the reasoning"
behind the Volcker rule, the Japanese central banker said U.S.
regulators had to be careful to avoid unintended consequences.
"Most of the new regulatory frameworks are not being
introduced in normal times, but in a stressed time," he said.
"The best prevention may not be the best response to a crisis."
The Volcker rule restricts banks ability to trade with their
own funds for profit and it also greatly limits their ability to
invest in hedge and private equity funds.
It is named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul
Volcker who championed the idea.
Opponents say it is too restrictive and could drive up the
cost of borrowing. Proponents say it is a needed curb on risk
taking by banks that enjoy government backstops like deposit
insurance or access to loans from the Federal Reserve.
Dodd-Frank specifically exempts U.S. debt from the Volcker
rule but regulators can only extend the exemption to other
countries' debt if they determine that doing so would protect
the financial stability of the United States and the safety and
soundness of banks.
At the conference, U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for
Financial Markets Mary Miller was asked if regulators have the
flexibility under the law to expand the exemption beyond U.S.
debt or whether Congress would need to change the law for this
to happen.
Miller said she believes the law gives regulators the
flexibility they need if they decide to expand the exemption.
"I do think that agencies can probably address that," she said.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke, Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Andrew
Hay)