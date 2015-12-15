NEW YORK, Dec 15 (IFR) - Easy credit and more lax underwriting have let nonfinancial companies amass higher debt levels than before the last market crash, the US Office of Financial Research warned on Tuesday.

And while their leverage is rising, earnings are falling, leaving companies with already elevated debt levels at particular risk, the OFR said in a new report.

The OFR, created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, said distress in US credit markets has been limited to the energy sector and the lowest-rated issuers of debt.

But it warned that trouble may spread as investors begin to reassess the credit and liquidity risks more broadly.

"In our assessment, credit risk in the US nonfinancial business sector is elevated and rising," it said.

The OFR said the debt-to-GDP ratio for nonfinancials had topped pre-crisis highs, pointing to this year's record corporate bond issuance as a sign of market excess.

LOAN REGULATION

But it said the risk from leveraged loans appears to be abating, thanks in large part to new guidelines forged last year that called for capping leverage at six times Ebidta.

The efforts of regulators "appear to have arrested the deterioration in credit underwriting in the leveraged lending market by banks subject to the guidance," the OFR said.

It said leveraged loan issuance has fallen and that the ratings profile of new loans has improved.

But it warned that new issuers continue to receive liberal financing terms in their credit agreements and bond indentures or covenant-lite loans.

Cov-lite loans accounted for approximately two-thirds of institutional leveraged loan volumes this year, the report said.

Banks, however, have boosted loan loss reserves in response to the increased credit risk related to leveraged loans.

The OFR also expressed concern about the rise in borrowing among the 50 largest hedge funds and the risk of contagion. Those 50 funds managed US$1.93trn in gross assets on June 30.

Hedge fund borrowing increased to US$1.04trn at the end of the second quarter of 2015, up roughly 17% from US$892bn in the first quarter of 2013, the report said.

Roughly one-half and one-third of the total split between repurchase agreements, or repos, and prime brokerage borrowing, respectively. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Natalie Harrison)