G20 watchdog says fintech doesn't pose threat to financial stability
LONDON The rise of fintech does not pose any compelling risks to financial stability, according to a review by global regulators, but this may change as the sector grows.
Chinese banks are hiring blockchain experts as the government pushes use of the technology behind bitcoin to increase transparency and combat fraud in its financial sector, Reuters reported.
To aid the push into fintech, banks and headhunters are trawling Chinese universities for talent and luring tech start-up executives with 50 percent pay rises and salaries of up to 1.2 million yuan ($175,000).
Below is a graphic comparing salaries for blockchain experts with pay in the banking and financial services sector.
BlackRock , the world's biggest asset manager, on Tuesday said it would buy a software company that helps businesses invest their cash, marking its second investment in a technology firm this month.
The world of financial technology - also known as "fintech" –involves lots of buzzwords, jargon and often obscure terminology.