DALLAS Oct 3 A large fire at a chemical plant
about 30 miles (48 km) south of Dallas forced the evacuation of
hundreds of residents in the city of Waxahachie on Monday, fire
officials said.
The fire broke out at the Magnablend Inc plant in late
morning and spread quickly, sending an enormous plume of black
smoke into the air which could be seen for miles.
Waxahachie Fire Chief David Hudgins told reporters that by
early afternoon, the fire was about 80 percent contained. No
one was injured.
Officials evacuated an eight-block radius around the plant,
an area that included schools and a community college.
Beyond that area, "we told people to shelter in place and
keep their doors and windows closed," said Diana Buckley, a
spokeswoman for Ellis County, where the plant is located.
Firefighters and emergency workers from nearby areas,
including Dallas, were brought in to help fight the blaze,
which was started by a chemical reaction that quickly spread
through the building, Hudgins said.
The plant produces a variety of chemicals that are used in
agriculture, oil field production, commercial and industrial
cleaning, water treatment and other industries.
A fire tanker truck that was used to help fight the blaze
was engulfed in flames and lost in the fire, Hudgins said.
