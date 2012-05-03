NEW YORK May 3 New York state authorities are blaming arson for a wildfire this month that burned 1,100 acres (445 hectares), destroyed three homes and injured three firefighters in Long Island's Suffolk County.

One of the state's worst wildfires in recent history, the blaze also destroyed a commercial building and damaged several other structures after it started on April 9 and before it was fully contained on April 12, the newspaper Newsday reported.

"DEC (the state Department of Environmental Conservation) has categorized the cause of the April 9 Manorville fire to be incendiary or arson," spokeswoman Lisa King said on Thursday.

Officials declined to provide details about the investigation.

Suffolk County authorities said it was the county's worst fire in 17 years. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Xavier Briand)