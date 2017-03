June 13 The wildfire burning near Colorado Springs has destroyed 360 homes, El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa told reporters on Thursday.

The so-called Black Forest Fire has also partially damaged another 14 homes, Maketa said. The status of an additional 79 locations could not be verified, he said.

The blaze covers about 15,000 acres and has forced the evacuation of some 38,000 people, Maketa said. (Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Scott Malone)