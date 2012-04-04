NEW YORK, April 4 The CEO of the proprietary
trading firm First New York Securities, Joseph Schenk, is
stepping down, a source close to the firm told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Schenk will remain at First New York for three months while
a search for his replacement is conducted. Tom Donino, First New
York's co-head of domestic equities, will also serve as interim
co-CEO during the search for Schenck's replacement.
The source said Schenk is leaving "to pursue other
interests." There is little else about the circumstances of his
departure to indicate his more specific motivation.
First New York is a broker-dealer that is not connected to a
bank. It has increased its headcount of traders as other Wall
Street firms have pared theirs down in anticipation of new
regulations such as the Volcker rule that put restrictions on
proprietary trading desks inside banks.
The firm, which was founded in 1986, is run by a board made
up of its traders and senior executives. Schenk took over as CEO
on September 2010, a year and a half after joining First New
York. He was previously executive vice president and chief
financial officer at Jefferies Group.
First New York has drawn scrutiny from regulators in the
past. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority brought eight
regulatory actions against it between 2000 and 2010.
In late 2010, the firm's management disclosed to its
employees in an email that it had conducted an internal review
of its operations after regulators made an inquiry that appeared
to be part of a wider insider trading probe of hedge fund
traders, consultants and bankers on Wall Street.
The email said the investigation turned up "nothing which
leads us to believe that anything has been done that is improper
or inconsistent with regulatory requirements."
(Reporting By Emily Flitter)