By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Senior administration
officials on Wednesday said a Republican plan to vote on
extending tax cuts for all but those making $1 million or more
has brought fiscal cliff negotiations to a standstill.
The White House and congressional Republicans are trying to
avert year-end tax hikes and spending cuts that many fear will
push the economy back into recession. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner's latest plan would sets aside broader
deficit reduction negotiations while extending Bush-era tax cuts
for most Americans is unworkable and only sets the process back,
the officials said.
The White House said earlier in the day the president would
veto the measure if it came to his desk.
The officials said they see the congressional vote doing
little more than burn through three days while the deadline
approaches. President Barack Obama would put off a scheduled
departure for Christmas vacation in Hawaii in order to hammer
out a deal if there is no agreement before his scheduled Friday
departure, the officials said.
The officials also signaled a new stance on the contentious
issue of raising the national borrowing limit. While the
president would like to see that cap raised to provide as much
leeway as possible, the president will engage in a negotiation
over spending cuts to match the increase in the borrowing limit,
the officials said.
Boehner's "Plan B" provides generous tax cuts for
millionaires, the administration argued. That is in part because
the plan would repeal limits to tax exemptions and deductions
that currently exist, administration officials said.
Obama earlier this week proposed $1.2 trillion in spending
cuts in exchange for $1.2 trillion in raised revenue, including
higher tax rates for people making $400,000 a year or more.