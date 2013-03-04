* Napolitano says some long lines in Chicago, LA, Atlanta
* Furloughs begin going out at TSA on Monday
* Customs checkpoints also affected
WASHINGTON, March 4 Secretary of Homeland
Security Janet Napolitano on Monday cautioned airline passengers
to get to the airport extra early because U.S. spending cuts
have already led to long lines at some security checkpoints, and
said the coming furloughs will only make the situation worse.
Napolitano said mandatory spending cuts ordered on Friday by
President Barack Obama have led to the elimination of overtime
for Transportation Security Administration officers and customs
agents. She said TSA would begin sending out furlough notices to
employees on Monday. Hiring freezes have also prevented any open
positions from being filled.
"We are already seeing the effects at some of the ports of
entry - at the big airports, for example. Some of them had very
long lines this weekend," Napolitano said at a "Politico
Playbook" breakfast event.
She pointed to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, Los
Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta
International Airport as examples of those with long lines.
Napolitano said delays were between 150 percent and 200
percent at certain airports, although the TSA website did not
show any major delays at any U.S. airport on Monday morning.
Some lawmakers have accused Napolitano and other
administration officials of fear-mongering and exaggerating the
impact that would be seen from the deep spending reductions
known as the "sequester" which cut a total of $85 billion from
government agencies between March 1 and Oct. 1.
But Napolitano said the problems were real.
"Look, people, I don't mean to scare, I mean to inform. If
you're traveling, get to the airport earlier than you otherwise
would," she said. "And please don't yell at the Customs officers
or the TSA officers - they are not responsible for the
sequester."
Napolitano did not give details on who at TSA would be
furloughed and officials at the Department of Homeland Security
did not immediately respond to requests for further explanation.
The Secret Service, which is also part of DHS, will see a
five percent cut in spending but Napolitano said it would not
impact security of the president.