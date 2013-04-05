UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, April 5 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday that it will delay the planned closure of 149 air traffic control towers until June 15 in order to resolve multiple legal challenges.
The closures, which were due to begin as early as Sunday, were one of the most visible signs of the broad "sequester" budget cuts that kicked in on March 1.
Several airports that faced the loss of their federally funded air traffic controllers questioned whether the FAA had followed its own safety procedures.
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders