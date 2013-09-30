BRIEF-Shawcor Q4 EPS C$0.42
* Q4 revenue c$329.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$280.9 million
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. Senate Democrats are united against an idea being floated in Congress to fund the government for a few days in order to avoid a government shutdown at midnight, Democratic Senator Max Baucus said.
Baucus, a senior Democrat, made the remark to reporters after a closed meeting of Senate Democrats.
* Q4 revenue c$329.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$280.9 million
* Zosano Pharma Corp files for common stock offering of up to $46 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mfy79Z) Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates with details from Caterpillar statement, Snap debut)