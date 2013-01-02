* About one-quarter of U.S. soyoil goes to biodiesel
* Fuel from algae is approved for biofuel credit
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The $1 a gallon tax credit for
biodiesel will run through 2013 at a cost of more than $2
billion under a provision of the mammoth legislation passed by
Congress to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff."
In reviving the credit, lawmakers made the extension
retroactive to its expiration at the end of 2011. It now is set
to expire at the end of this year.
The credit was one of an eclectic mix of handouts, takebacks
and special-interest tax breaks included by Congress in the
last-minute deal to avoid the automatic spending cuts and tax
increases that otherwise would have kicked in for 2013.
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a prominent backer of the
credit, told reporters he expects the credit will be phased out
at some point but that there is little sentiment to do so at the
moment.
Roughly one-quarter of U.S. soybean oil is used in making
biodiesel. Some 4.9 billion pounds of soyoil are forecast for
conversion to the alternative fuel during the marketing year
that ends on Sept 30.
Along with revival of the biodiesel credit, Congress
extended the $1 a gallon credit for diesel fuel created from
biomass and a 10-cent credit available to small agri-processors
who make biodiesel. The steps were estimated to cost $2.2
billion over 10 years.
Also in the bill was an extension of a $1.01 a gallon credit
for making biofuels from cellulose, found in woody plants, trees
and grasses. Fuel produced from algae was made eligible for the
credit as well. The one-year extension was estimated to cost $59
million.