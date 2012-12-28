WASHINGTON Dec 28 House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Friday that congressional leaders agreed at a meeting on avoiding year-end "fiscal cliff" spending cuts and tax increases that the next step should be for the Senate to take action, a Boehner aide said.

"The Speaker told the President that if the Senate amends the House-passed legislation and sends back a plan, the House will consider it - either by accepting or amending," the aide said.