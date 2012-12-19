WASHINGTON Dec 19 President Barack Obama will
be responsible for taxes rising on Americans if he does not "get
serious" about a balanced deficit reduction plan or demand
Senate passage of a Republican bill to prevent tax increases on
all income below $1 million, House Speaker John Boehner charged
on Wednesday.
"Tomorrow the House will pass legislation to make permanent
tax relief for nearly every American," Boehner said in a short
on-camera statement. "Then the president will have a decision to
make. He can call on the Senate Democrats to pass that bill, or
he can be responsible for the largest tax increase in American
history."