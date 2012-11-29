WASHINGTON Nov 29 Top Republican lawmaker John
Boehner said on Thursday that no substantive progress has been
made to avoid the "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes
that will start to go into effect early next year if Washington
does not act.
"Listen, I remain hopeful that productive conversations can
be had in the days ahead. But the White House has to get
serious," House of Representatives Speaker Boehner told
reporters after a meeting with Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner and the White House's main liaison to Congress.
Boehner characterized the discussion with Geithner as frank
but said the treasury secretary did not provide a substantive
plan for dealing with the fiscal cliff.