WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner said White House and Republican negotiators had made no
progress in talks to avert the "fiscal cliff" of sharp tax hikes
and deep spending cuts that looms early in January.
"We're nowhere" Boehner, the top House Republican, said on
"Fox News Sunday."
"We've put a serious offer on the table by putting revenues
up there. ... But the White House has responded with virtually
nothing," he said.
Boehner said Congress will never agree to the White House
suggestion that the federal debt limit be raised without a
congressional vote. "Congress is never going to give up that
power. ... It is the only way to leverage the political
process." he said.