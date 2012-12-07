WASHINGTON Dec 7 Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner called a news conference for 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) on Friday to discuss stalled efforts to cut a bipartisan deal to avert the fiscal cliff, an aide said.

With less than three weeks to go before a year-end deadline, negotiations have essentially come down to Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, and President Barack Obama.