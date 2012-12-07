BRIEF-LMI Aerospace sees FY net sales $345.7 mln - $346.7 mln
* LMI Aerospace, Inc. announces expectations for full-year 2016 results
WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Friday that talks this week with President Barack Obama produced no progress, and he renewed his demand that the president provide a new offer to avert "the fiscal cliff."
At a Capitol Hill news conference, Boehner accused the president of "slow-walking the economy" toward a crush of automatic spending cuts and tax hikes at year-end.
* LMI Aerospace, Inc. announces expectations for full-year 2016 results
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts