WASHINGTON, Dec 11 - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner is expected to talk about the status of "fiscal cliff" negotiations with President Barack Obama in a speech on the House floor at noon EST (1300 GMT).

Boehner, in a Twitter message, said he would provide the update about his private talks with Obama in the run-up to a Dec. 31 deadline for finding a way to avoid harsh tax hikes and spending cuts at the beginning of 2013.