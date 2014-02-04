WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. Congressional Republicans
are aiming for deficit-reduction steps as part of any deal to
raise the nation's debt limit but have not decided on a strategy
yet, House Speaker John Boehner said on Tuesday.
Boehner also said House Republicans need to tackle jobs and
the overall economy as part of any deal to raise the debt
ceiling.
"Nobody wants to default on our debt. While we are doing
this, we ought to do something about jobs and the economy, about
the drivers of our debt. We are talking to our members. When we
have a decision, we'll let you know," he told reporters
following a meeting of rank-and-file House Republicans.