WASHINGTON Feb 11 Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday caved in to demands by President Barack Obama and agreed to advance legislation raising Washington's borrowing authority without conditions.

House Speaker John Boehner, announcing to reporters the plan to advance a "clean" debt limit bill to the House floor on Wednesday, said: "we'll let the Democrats put the votes up. We'll (Republicans) put a minimum number of votes up to get it passed."