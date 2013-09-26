(Corrects lawmaker in third paragraph to Representative Pete Sessions instead of Senator Jeff Sessions)

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday urged his unruly caucus to show flexibility over a measure to keep the government open when funding runs out in less than a week, a fellow Republican said.

Republican Representative Mo Brooks, a member of the caucus, said Boehner "told us to be flexible" during a meeting on Thursday morning.

Separately, Republican Representative Pete Sessions said there would be no shutdown or government default.

The looming deadline for the government to hit the debt ceiling and government funding measures are complicated by Republican attempts to use the bills to gut President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, known as "Obamacare."

The Democratic-led Senate is on track to vote on Saturday for legislation to avert government agency shutdowns. But the Republican-led House was set for tough fights over the next few days. (Reporting By Richard Cowan, Thomas Ferraro and Kim Dixon; Editing by Xavier Briand)